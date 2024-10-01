Approaching Rosh Hashanah with Hope

With the one-year anniversary of October 7 fast approaching, I decided to take a moment to reflect on the past 12 months. The thing that reverberated in my mind was that our work is far from over.

Our friends in Israel are still fervently defending themselves against Hamas. Now they are facing an additional threat. Just hours ago, news broke of a missile attack against Israel, carried out by Iran. Below is a statement from Jewish Federations of North America, addressing today’s events:

“Jewish Federations of North America condemn Iran’s massive bombardment attacking Israel in the strongest possible terms.

From Hamas to Hezbollah to the Houthis, Iran has been the power supporting Israel’s terrorist enemies and providing them with the weapons and know-how to attack Israel’s civilians.

Our communities are in complete solidarity with the people of Israel and the IDF as they work to defend themselves from these attacks, and we pray for their safety.

We are thankful for the support promised by the United States to actively defend Israel from the Iranian threat.”

Typically, we greet each other at Rosh Hashanah with L’Shana Tova ~ a good year. I can imagine I am not alone in that, as we approach the High Holy Days, it feels as if there is a veil of sadness over this year’s holidays.

I have heard some people amending there “Have a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year” greetings by saying, “Have a happy, healthy, and HOPEFUL New Year.” Others have supplemented their greetings to include the words “strength” and “peaceful.”

So, as we prepare to sound the shofar and usher in a new year, I want to extend this wish to all of you ~ may the New Year bring you health and happiness. May we continue to be strong in the face of adversity, and hope for a day where Jewish people in the U.S., in Israel, and around the world can live in peace.

