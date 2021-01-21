Dayton’s 2021 Max May and Lydia May Holocaust Art & Writing Contest Call for Entries

For 2021, the Max May & Lydia May Holocaust Art & Writing Contest is going virtual! We are opening the submission process for students in grades 5–8 (Division I) and 9–12 (Division II), attending public school, parochial school, or are home schooled within the Miami Valley.

The theme for 2021 is “Reflections on the Holocaust: How Holocaust Study Can Help Us Reduce Bullying, Prejudice, and Hatred. This year’s theme: Reflections on the Holocaust. 2021 commemorates the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and death camps in Europe.

Millions of people died, and thousands of survivors were left to pick up the pieces of their shattered existence. Many survivors went on to have productive, fulfilling lives, serving as a source of inspiration and hope for countless generations that horrific tragedy CAN be overcome. Perhaps you know of someone who has faced hatred, prejudice, or bullying. Use art or writing to express your feelings about the situation. Students are invited to learn more about the Holocaust and share their reflections of our 2021 theme through artistic expression and creative writing.

To learn more about topic qualifications and submission deadlines, please click here. For any questions, please contact Jodi Phares, Project Manager at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, at jphares@jfgd.net