The Importance of 83

Over the past year, I have mentioned in a few WHIMS how we as an organization faced some staff turnover during the months following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of this was due to retirements and career changes.

What I didn’t mention in those WHIMS was the fact that a good percentage of our employees have been with us for many years. As we prepare for this year’s annual meeting, I am amazed to see the number of people who have been with us for 10, 15, 20, and even 25 years.

This year, we have four wonderful employees who will not only celebrate milestone anniversaries with the Federation, but also another big milestone – retirement. With a combined 83 years of service (yes – 83 years!), we prepare to say goodbye to the following employees:

Joyce Graham (15 years, preschool teacher)

Audrey MacKenzie (20 years, early childhood director)

Karen Steiger (20 years, receptionist)

Cindy Turner (28 years, preschool site supervisor)

These women have dedicated much of their lives to the betterment of our organization. Whether it be greeting people as they enter our building, or spending time teaching our community’s little ones, or working with parents and the administrative program aspect of our early childhood, each of them has played in integral part in helping us meet our mission of caring for those in need, strengthening Jewish life, and creating connections among Jews – locally, in Israel, and around the world.

We will honor these incredible employees with a Retirement Picnic on Sunday, August 21st from noon – 2 p.m. at the CJCE (525 Versailles Drive, Centerville 45459). The celebration will include a Kosher cookout (including hamburgers, hot dogs, and all the accoutrements). Attendees will have the opportunity to thank these hard-working women for their years of dedication and service.

This event is free; RSVP required – CLICK HERE to RSVP. Questions? Please contact Alisa Thomas at athomas@jfgd.net.

I look forward to seeing you there!

