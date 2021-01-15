A Statement Regarding the Events at the U.S. Capitol

A STATEMENT FROM

The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton,

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton Officers of the Board,

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) Director, and JCRC Chairs

January 15, 2021

The events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 deeply distress the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton community. Violence is never acceptable, regardless of political inclinations. We join with our many friends in disappointment and apprehension at the recent hostility and unrest evident throughout our nation.

As a Jewish community, we are particularly concerned with the blatant displays of antisemitism. They serve to warn us that those who hate us because we are Jews may be growing in number and activity. We must continue to identify the roots of domestic antisemitism and fight for our right to live safely with our neighbors.

More broadly, we must join with our compatriots to continue to oppose all discrimination based on religion, race or sexual orientation wherever we may find it.

Anger, fear and sadness are among the emotions prevalent over the past week. As the inauguration of a new administration approaches, many grapple with anxiety over disturbances evidently planned for coming days and weeks. As a nation, we face a difficult moment in time.

Jewish history teaches that, despite monumental challenges, we are strong and we persevere. As we cope with both political unrest and the toll of COVID-19, there is no better time to reflect upon the demonstrated resiliency and strength of the Jewish people.

In the words of Rabbi Tarfon of Pirke Avot, “It is not your responsibility to finish the work of perfecting the world, but you are not free to desist from it, either.” Let us work together toward a safe transition. An outstanding opportunity to have our voices heard is through participation in the Jewish Federations of North America’s Virtual Mission to Washington, D.C. (February 1-2), where we will meet with legislators to further the work of perfecting our world.

I hope you will join me in the Virtual Mission. There is no cost to participate. Please click below to register.

Click here to join the Virtual Mission to D.C.

Cathy Gardner

CEO

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton

Marcy L. Paul, PhD

Jewish Community Relations Director

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton