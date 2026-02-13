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Cabin Fever Relief

Cathy Gardner | February 13, 2026
Cabin Fever Relief

It’s hard to believe that in just five weeks, Spring will officially be here. The weather over the past month has been, well, let’s just say, interesting. I’m a big fan of snow, but I know I’m probably an exception to the rule. Between the snow and bitter cold temperatures, I’m sure cabin fever has set in for some people.

The good news is temperatures are finally in a much more acceptable range, and the snow is slowly melting. If you are ready to get out of the house, the JCC has two events coming up that may be of interest to you.

  1. Do you love theatre? If you are a fan of the arts, then next weekend we have a treat for you! The JCC Children’s Theatre will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Saturday, February 21 at 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Performances will take place at the PNC Annex Theatre in downtown Dayton. The cost is $20/adult; $17/child. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

  2. If you are looking for a Vegas getaway without having to travel, then join us on Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Boonshoft CJCE for JCC’s A Night in Vegas. Whether you’re feeling lucky or just ready to dance, this is THE event of the season. Bring your luck, bring your groove, and get ready for a spectacular night of games, music, and community fun! Join us for Blackjack & classic Vegas games, a poker tournament, silent auction, raffle drawings, disco dancing, music & more fun surprises. Plus, new this year, we are holding a costume contest! Strut in with your best 70s disco outfit for a chance to win exciting prizes. Glitter, glam, neon, and platform shoes encouraged! You can click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

I hope to see you at one (or both!) of these events.

Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Gardner
Cathy’s Whim
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