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Upcoming Briefing ~ Israel & the United States at War with Iran

Cathy Gardner | March 3, 2026
Upcoming Briefing ~ Israel & the United States at War with Iran

When I awoke on Saturday morning, I immediately saw on the news that Israel and the U.S. had launched an attack on Iran. We quickly shared a statement from Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on our Facebook page. Later in the evening, we received notification from JFNA that they would hold a briefing the following day. Hopefully, many of you received our email notification with that information and were able to take part in the briefing. While normally we are able to share recordings from JFNA, they requested the recording of Sunday’s briefing not be posted or shared publicly.

In light of this request, I want to make sure you are aware of any JFNA briefings coming up so you can participate in them and hear what experts have to share on the war with Iran.

The next briefing will take place on:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 AT 3:00 PM ET

Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin will join the briefing to provide a timely update on the latest developments.

**CLICK HERE TO REGISTER**

We continue to pray for the safety of the brave fighters of the United States Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces, as well as their success in their actions in Iran.

Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Gardner
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