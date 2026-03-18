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Our #1 Priority

Cathy Gardner | March 18, 2026
Our #1 Priority

With the continued increase in antisemitism throughout the world, and the recent attack on Temple Israel in Bloomfield, Michigan, we have received some questions about the safety and security of our facility, staff, and the entire Dayton Jewish community.

Now, more than ever, safety and security remain our highest priority. Security plays a role not just in event planning, but in our day-to-day operations as well.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton takes a proactive approach to safety and security. Our full-time Security Director John Davis, who served over 30 years with the Centerville Police, maintains regular communication with federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as our network of Jewish Federation security directors throughout the state of Ohio. Through these proactive partnerships, we have been able to cultivate more robust security practices.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton is connected to national and regional Jewish security networks, including the Secure Community Network and SAFE Cincinnati. John Davis is also an intelligence liaison officer and point of contact for the Ohio Homeland Security, Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, receiving regular updates and real time intelligence as warranted.

We follow the most rigorous guidelines recommended for Jewish community institutions. Our staff regularly participates in safety trainings, including responding to active threats, situational awareness, and reporting suspicious activity (see something, say something). Our building is always secure and accessible only through intentional entry, and high-tech cameras monitor the exterior 24 hours a day. Additionally, our local law enforcement has provided increased patrols around our buildings and events. We also hire off-duty local officers for gatherings to provide an additional layer of protection.

We promise vigilance, preparation, and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our students, staff, and community. Our mission remains to create a vibrant, joyful Jewish community. We will continue to gather, celebrate, learn, and share Jewish life with pride and strength.

Thank you for your trust, partnership, and ongoing support of Jewish Dayton. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call me at 937-610-1555 or email me at cgardner@jfgd.net.

Chief Executive Officer
Cathy Gardner
Cathy’s Whim
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