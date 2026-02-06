(Re)Building the Bridge

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton
Cathy Gardner | February 6, 2026
Since 1970, February has also been known as Black History Month. It serves as a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout history, while also recognizing their struggles for acceptance and equality. Sadly, the Black community still experiences prejudice to this very day.

As Jewish people, we too have experienced our own struggles with acceptance and equality. It was not too long ago that Jewish people were banned from living in certain communities or belonging to certain clubs. The latter was even a part of the storyline of S3, EP15 of The Golden Girls. The episode, titled “Dorothy’s New Friend,” aired in 1988.

It’s easy to look back on history and think of it as just that – history. But unfortunately, discrimination is still alive throughout the world. It’s not just a part of our past; it’s a part of our present. And while the experiences of the Black and Jewish communities may have vast differences, at the core, we both know what it is like to be discriminated against because of race, religion, and creed.

Our relationship with the Black community is so important. Through our shared struggles, we can serve as a source of shared support. The relationship between the Black and Jewish communities is even discussed in the PBS series Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History.

According to PBS, this four-part series “traces the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.”

Rabbi Israel Dresner, who is mentioned in the series, was the most arrested and jailed rabbi during the Civil Rights Movement and an ally and friend of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His son, Avi, is also Executive Director of Black-Jewish Reconciliation: (Re)Building The Bridge, a national lecture tour on the history of the Black-Jewish Alliance and the relevance of that alliance today.

You can attend this lecture locally on Thursday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. at the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center (1350 Brush Row Rd. Wilberforce, OH 45384). Speakers include Avi Dresner and Dr. Godfrey Vincent. Professor Jacques Kahindo will moderate the program. You can read more about the event and register by clicking here.

Cathy Gardner
