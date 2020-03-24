Can you Sew? We need you!

Calling all sewing lovers! We have connected with a group of sewers from the Facebook group Brookville Sewing Masks. Together they are making mask covers for the N95 masks that local nursing homes and doctors offices utilize. Currently, they have received requests from over 10 local organizations requesting the cotton covers and have a backlog of 1,000 masks. This is the pattern that they have found to be the most versatile.

Rachel Estep (Daughter of Mindibeth and Ron Wynne) is our contact with the group. You can contact Rachel at (391) 536-6806 – she prefers text first and calls second for any questions (she was sewing while we were talking today!).

The official drop-off locations for mask donations and any supplies you are able to donate are listed below:

Trinity Lutheran Church at 25 Westbrook Rd, Brookville, OH 45309

9 Terrace Park Blvd, Brookville, OH 45309

11572 Air Hill Rd, Brookville, OH 45309

All drop-off locations are equipped with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The item that is most needed is 1/4″ elastic (up to 3/8″ elastic is the widest width that is able to be used with the masks). A good substitute is the thin elastic headbands.

Below is a partial list of organizations requesting mask covers:

Stillwater Center

Brookhaven Nursing Home

Brookdale Nursing Home

Dayton Pediatrics

Perry Township Police Department

Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care

Comfort Care Home Care Services

Dr. Joseph Allen in Vandalia

Let us know if you can help with this critical project! Email us at jewishdayton[at]gmail.com!