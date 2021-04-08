Cathy’s Whim – Let Us Continue to Help, and Let Us Not Forget

Let Us Continue to Help, and Let Us Not Forget

Today is Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton will commemorate this day with a Holocaust Remembrance Program on Sunday, April 11th at 4pm. Due to COVID-19, the program will be livestreamed.

The program will feature poignant stories from survivors and honor the memory of those who perished. I encourage you to join us for this very special program. You can register by clicking here.

Each year, the number of Holocaust survivors gets smaller and smaller. Sadly, about one-third of survivors in the United States lives in poverty. However, thanks to donors like you, the Jewish Federations of North America, along with their partner agencies, help Holocaust survivors by providing medical services, utility and rent assistance, food assistance, and much more. You can find more information at holocaustsurvivorcare.org.

One organization, KAVOD, was recently featured in the Washington Post (you can click here to read the article). This organization, founded by John Pregulman and Amy Israel Pregulman, is just one of many who helps survivors live with dignity. Most of the time, KAVOD works with Jewish Family Service agencies across the U.S. to connect with survivors, and provide assistance where needed.

If you know of any survivors who need assistance, or are a survivor in need of assistance, please contact Jewish Family Services Director Tara Feiner at tfeiner@jfgd.net or 937-401-1546.