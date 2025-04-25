Eighty Years Later

As we prepare to remember and honor those who perished and survived during the Holocaust, we must not forget the stories of the Liberators. At this Sunday’s Yom Hashoah Observance, we will hear from Elaine Buckler, who will share the story of her father, Paul Buckler, who participated in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp on April 29, 1945.

I was fortunate enough to hear another liberator’s story earlier this week, when I attended the 45th Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared the story of his father, who participated in the liberation of Dachau as part of the U.S. Army’s 103rd Infantry Division. Because of his father’s experience and what it taught him as a child, Governor DeWine is committed to Holocaust Remembrance and Education.

It is so important, especially in this day and age, when so many young people don’t even believe the Holocaust happened, that Holocaust education continues, and that the entire community never forgets.

The Jewish Dayton Yom Hashoah Observance will take place on Sunday, April 27th at Beth Abraham Synagogue (305 Sugar Camp Circle, 45409). We hope you are able to join us. No reservation required. Below is the schedule for the program:

3:00 p.m.: Max and Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art and Writing Contest ~ Work on display until 4:00 p.m. and following the program.

3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.: Teen Program: “Second Generation Perspectives” ~ Facilitator Helen Halcomb guides a dialogue with teens and other children of Holocaust survivors. Contest participants and teens in our community are invited.

4:00 p.m.: Community Yom Hashoah Memorial Service ~ Presentation of contest winners will be followed by guest speaker Elaine Buckler, who will share the story of her father, Paul Buckler, who participated in the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp on April 29, 1945.

4:00 p.m.: PJ Library and PJ Our Way Program, “How to Be a Mensch” ~ For ages 5-12. Join us for a story, craft, and snack. We will discuss how people of all ages can make a difference!

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton. Presented by the Yom Hashoah Committee, the Holocaust Education Committee, and the 2025 Max & Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art & Writing Contest.

