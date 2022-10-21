Four Years Later

On October 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire on the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 innocent people. As we approach the four-year anniversary of this tragic event, we still continue to see an increase in antisemitism and acts of hate across the country.

Just over the past week, the news has been filled with stories about Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants. Closer to home, the sukkah at Miami University in Oxford was damaged when three young men hopped Hillel’s fence and threw it to the ground.

These are just two examples of the continued antisemitism we face today. While it is disheartening, we must continue to rise up and fight against those who choose to still persecute our people. How do we do this? We do this through education, advocacy, and action. We can attend community conversations, programs about antisemitism, and watch shows dedicated to helping us understand how antisemitism is still affecting us today.

On October 26th, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” will premiere at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. In the documentary, survivors and families of victims will recount their stories of that pivotal day in our Jewish history.

Every opportunity we have to educate the world about the impact of antisemitism emphasizes the danger of intolerance. It is so important that HBO is distributing this documentary through mainstream programming and supported by such famous producers as Michael Keaton, MarK Cuban, and Billy Porter. This is another step in exposing the urgency of our current situation. If we all work together, understanding through education what it means to improve the world, then we can take action to make that a reality.

I encourage those who are able to watch this program. You can view the trailer by clicking here.

