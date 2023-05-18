It’s Trivia Time!

This WHIM combines two things I absolutely love ~ trivia and film. In honor of the 23rd Annual Dayton Jewish International Film Festival, which opens on June 1st, I would like to invite you to play our Jewish Film Trivia Game – and yes, there is a prize!

This year’s films are incredible. You can click here to see all of the film trailers and to buy tickets.

And now for the exciting twist…to play the trivia game please click here. If you answer all ten questions correctly, your name will be entered into a drawing to win a season pass to this year’s film festival!!

You are only two clicks away from lots of fun. I can’t wait to see you at the movies!!

