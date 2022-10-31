2023 JCC Maccabi Games

In the summer 2023, 3,000 Jewish teen athletes, representing communities from across the globe, will come together to experience the magic of JCC Maccabi, the world’s largest Jewish youth sports event. Among the highlights of this unique, Olympic-style Jewish experience will be: sports competitions, including opening and closing ceremonies; travel; community service; social and cultural events; and opportunities to create Jewish connections, friendships, and memories to last a lifetime!

CLICK HERE to learn more about the games!