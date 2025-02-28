Jewish American Voices Need to be Heard

It is critical that our American Jewish voices be heard. Be a part of history.

According to the American Zionist Movement website, “Between March 10 and May 4, 2025, American Jews will vote for their delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress, the ‘parliament of the Jewish people,’ which will convene in Jerusalem in October 2025. Voting in the election is the most powerful opportunity to have your voice heard in Israel, make an impact in Jewish communities worldwide, and stand up for Zionism. The representatives who are elected — with one-third of them coming from the United States — will make key decisions on allocating over $1 billion annually to support the most pressing needs across Israeli society and the Diaspora. The elected delegates include the 152 who fill American seats within the Congress. The larger the voter turnout is, the more the American Jewish voice is heard.”

I was surprised to read that in the 2020 WZC election, only 123,000 American Jews voted out of nearly 8 million in the U.S. Any Jewish American (by self-definition) who is over 18 years old, not a member of another religion, resides permanently in the U.S. and didn’t vote in the last Knesset election can vote in this year’s WZC. It takes five minutes and only costs $5. Click here for more information and to vote beginning March 10th.

If you are not familiar with WZC, here is some important background information:

According to the World Zionist Organization website, “The Zionist Congress, established by Theodor Herzl, is the supreme structure of the World Zionist Organization and its legislative authority. Article 13 of the WZO Constitution stipulates: ‘An Ordinary Congress shall meet at least once in four years at a place and time determined by the Council. It shall be convened by the Executive.’ Notwithstanding, the Constitution allows postponement of the Congress for special reasons, and subject to a vote. Accordingly, the last few Congresses were held approximately every five years, the most recent one being in 2020. It should be noted that the first five Zionist Congresses were held annually.” I encourage you to read more about WZC, including detailed information about the Congress and its participants by clicking here.

