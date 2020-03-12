JewishDayton COVID 19 : Community Event Updates

In the midst of a rapidly evolving COVID19 situation within the Miami Valley and across the United States, we as an organization are taking all of the steps outlined by the State of Ohio and the Montgomery County Department of Health in order to both prevent the community spread of the virus and support containment efforts.

It is important that we move forward quickly and purposefully in order to be proactive. We feel that Pickuach Nefesh, a principle in Jewish law that covets the preservation of human life, guides our current decisions as it is imperative to protect our beloved community.

At this time, the Jewish Federation and its Agencies are cancelling and postponing events starting Friday, March 13, through March 29. For the ongoing status of events please refer to the list here of events and services currently impacted.

We are confident that taking these measures now will help prevent serious illness for our friends, family, and community.

Bruce Feldman

Board President

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton

Cathy Gardner

CEO

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton