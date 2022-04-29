JFS and JCRC Racial Justice Alliance Support the Femme Aid Collaborative

Period Poverty is Real and Pervasive! Help our community by donating in June.

JFS Partners with the JCRC Racial Justice Alliance to Support the Femme Aid Collaborative

Between Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 24 drop off your donations at the Boonshoft Center for Jewish Culture and Education (525 Versailles Drive, Centerville, OH 45459)

ITEMS NEEDED:

• Menstrual liners

• Menstrual pads

• Tampons

• Menstrual cups

• Incontinence products

DID YOU KNOW?

• 16.9 people in the U.S. living in poverty, menstruate.

• 1 in 4 teens and adults struggle to purchase period products due to lack of income.

• 1 in 5 low-income people report missing work, school, or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies.

• State and Federal safety-net programs can’t be used to purchase period supplies.

• Period poverty causes physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

If you have questions please contact Jacquelyn Archie at jarchie@jfgd.net or at 937-610-1555.