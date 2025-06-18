Local Leaders Express Views on Antisemitism

Since October 7th, figuring out how we, as Jews, feel about the global Jewish community and the rise in antisemitism here in the United States has been increasingly difficult to articulate.

It is important that the Jewish community’s concerns regarding antisemitism be shared not just within our own community, but also with the community-at-large. Last Sunday, the Dayton Daily News published opinion pieces from three Jewish community leaders ~ Jeff Blumer (Jewish Community Relations Council Director), Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz (Senior Rabbi at Temple Israel) and Rabbi Judy Chessin (Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Or) ~ each brilliantly capturing their views on antisemitism in our world today.

You can read the pieces by clicking here to access the Dayton Daily News website, or by clicking the below links to access each piece.

DDN VOICES Antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem by Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz

DDN VOICES Your Jewish friends and neighbors are frightened by Judy Chessin

DDN VOICES Antisemitism not an isolated issue, part of broader fight for dignity and human rights by Jeff Blumer

