November Highlights

It has been a very busy month for me, filled with lots of meaningful and exciting activities. There are several events in particular I would like to highlight – the JCC Cultural Arts & Book Series Opening Event, our mini mission to Washington D.C., Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA), and the Women’s Philanthropy Brunch. There is also an educational program on Israel coming up – keep reading for details!

On Sunday, November 3, the JCC Cultural Arts & Book Series (CABS) kicked off with Larry Tye, author of The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America. The event was held at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts. If you’ve been there, you know what an incredible venue it is; if you haven’t been there, I highly recommend checking it out! In addition to a brilliant presentation by the author, we were delighted with a performance by the Dayton Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dr. Willie Morris III.

This CABS kickoff was one of our highest attended, with over 200 people joining us for a spectacular afternoon of community, culture, and music. After the event, several people shared with me they felt it was one of the best programs we’ve ever had. There are many other CABS events coming up. You can click here to see our lineup and register.

Later that week, a group of 14 people, including community members and staff, traveled to Washington D.C. for a mini mission. The idea for our trip came about after discovering that the Stuart and Mimi Rose Rare Book Collection, Imprints in Time, would be on display at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington D.C. With the General Assembly also taking place in Washington D.C., it presented the perfect opportunity to plan a unique and meaningful trip.

In addition to a private tour of the Rose Rare Book Collection, we visited the Capital Jewish Museum (featuring the JewCE: The Jewish Comics Experience exhibit) and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. We also enjoyed Shabbat services and a wonderful kosher meal at one of Washington D.C.’s most historic and inspirational synagogues, Sixth and I.

Additionally, one of the most impactful exhibits our group viewed was a recreated Hamas tunnel, brought to the National Mall in Washington D.C. by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum. The three-minute simulated tunnel exhibit was designed to provide insight into the conditions in which the hostages are held. Those who viewed the exhibit were deeply moved by this eye-opening experience.

After the mini mission concluded, most of our group stayed to attend the GA. I’ve been to many Federation gatherings; however, this was by far the best one yet. Over 2,500 Federation lay leaders and staff joined together to hear from inspiring speakers – including 10/7 survivors, released hostages, and families of those who are currently being held hostage – as well as rabbis, Jewish professionals, Federation leadership, and Israeli diplomats (including Israeli President Isaac Herzog).

We had opportunities to connect with other Federations and share our successes and challenges. Most importantly, we were reminded of the importance of the Federation system and all of the good work done locally, in Israel, and around the world. I left Washington D.C. with new friendships, deeper connections, and a renewed sense of purpose and hope.



You can click here to watch videos from the GA. One of the speakers at the GA, Rabbi Mike Uram, Chief Jewish Learning Officer to Jewish Federations of North America, will be teaching a three-part series to unpack Israel’s history through a lens of complexity. Participants will have the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the key features of Israel and Zionism. The sessions will be via Zoom on Tuesdays, December 3, 10, and 17 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. You can register by clicking here.



Finally, this past Sunday our Women’s Philanthropy held a special brunch at the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton. Over 30 women enjoyed a morning of delicious food, inspiring stories, and wonderful company. Their commitment to the Jewish community, our mission, and philanthropy came through loud and clear. We are so very fortunate to have such a supportive, passionate Jewish community here in Dayton!

There are many more events happening in our community. I encourage you to visit our community calendar to see what Jewish Dayton has to offer.

