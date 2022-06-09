P2G Summit in Budapest

September 10 – 15, 2022

Cost: $900 PP double occupancy, $1,400 per PP single occupancy

Registration Fee: $500 due by June 1, 2022

Remaining balance due by July 1, 2022

Fully refundable up to July 31, 2022

Join us for our first international gathering in almost three years AND our first Partnership Summit in Budapest! Let’s celebrate being together again. Reconnect with old friends and meet new friends from our U.S. communities, the Western Galilee, and Budapest.

Subsidized cost includes 5 nights in the 4-star Budapest Mercure Budapest City Center hotel, kosher meals, guided tours, program fees, and transportation during the Summit. Flights and transport to and from the airport are not included in the cost of the Summit.

Enjoy the Partnership Experience:

1. Tour the current Jewish Renaissance while immersed in Budapest history.

2. Meet with Jewish community leaders in fascinating locations.

3. Immerse in conversations with members of Budapest’s Partnership.

4. Enjoy Budapest hospitality.

5. Hear about current and future Partnership programs.

Questions? Contact Marcy L. Paul, U.S. Consortium Director at marcyp2g@outlook.com