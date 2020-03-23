fbpx
PJ Library is going Virtual!

Mar 23, 2020 | JewishDayton Virtual Community, JFGD, PJ Library | 0 comments

PJ Library Read-A-Longs with Kate!

We’ll upload a new book every Thursday!
Last week’s book was Todah. What are you thankful for? Share with us!

Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube!

Want a virtual play date?

Every Tuesday at 3PM Kate will be hosting a live Zoom call!

Save the link!

Parent Resources

Nefresh Mountain – Songs of Love and Healing – A Free Facebook Live Concert
Nefresh Mountain is the place where Bluegrass, Old-Time, and American Roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Get your kids excited to listen in by playing your PJ Nefresh CDs! Saturday, March 21 at 8PM.
Click here for more information on how to watch!

How to Stop Losing it With Your Kids

Join Carla Naumburg, PhD, clinical social worker, PJ Our Way team member, and parent, for a conversation about how to keep your cool under the immense new pressures many parents are finding themselves under.
The talk will cover:
  • Why we’re losing it (spoiler alert: it’s not your fault!)
  • How to take care of ourselves during this challenging time to reduce the likelihood that we’ll lose our tempers (another spoiler: you’re still going to explode at some point or another, and that’s ok!)
  • What to do once you’re about to fall off that cliff, or if you’re already mid-freak out
  • How to recover after a rough moment.

Register here for the 3PM webinar on March 25.

FYI “Get Togethers” are Suspended

“Get Togethers” are suspended as of March 17.  PJ Library will continue to process reports and reimbursements for any Get Together that took place prior to March 17.  All reports need to be completed no later than May 31, 2020, in order to be eligible for reimbursement.

