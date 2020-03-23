PJ Library is going Virtual!

PJ Library Read-A-Longs with Kate!
We’ll upload a new book every Thursday!
Last week’s book was Todah. What are you thankful for? Share with us!
Want a virtual play date?
Every Tuesday at 3PM Kate will be hosting a live Zoom call!
Nefresh Mountain – Songs of Love and Healing – A Free Facebook Live Concert
Nefresh Mountain is the place where Bluegrass, Old-Time, and American Roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Get your kids excited to listen in by playing your PJ Nefresh CDs! Saturday, March 21 at 8PM.
How to Stop Losing it With Your Kids
- Why we’re losing it (spoiler alert: it’s not your fault!)
- How to take care of ourselves during this challenging time to reduce the likelihood that we’ll lose our tempers (another spoiler: you’re still going to explode at some point or another, and that’s ok!)
- What to do once you’re about to fall off that cliff, or if you’re already mid-freak out
- How to recover after a rough moment.
FYI “Get Togethers” are Suspended
“Get Togethers” are suspended as of March 17. PJ Library will continue to process reports and reimbursements for any Get Together that took place prior to March 17. All reports need to be completed no later than May 31, 2020, in order to be eligible for reimbursement.