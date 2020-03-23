PJ Library is going Virtual!

Parent Resources

Nefresh Mountain – Songs of Love and Healing – A Free Facebook Live Concert

Nefresh Mountain is the place where Bluegrass, Old-Time, and American Roots music meet with Jewish heritage and tradition. Get your kids excited to listen in by playing your PJ Nefresh CDs! Saturday, March 21 at 8PM.

Click here for more information on how to watch!

How to Stop Losing it With Your Kids

Join Carla Naumburg, PhD, clinical social worker, PJ Our Way team member, and parent, for a conversation about how to keep your cool under the immense new pressures many parents are finding themselves under.

The talk will cover:

Why we’re losing it (spoiler alert: it’s not your fault!)

How to take care of ourselves during this challenging time to reduce the likelihood that we’ll lose our tempers (another spoiler: you’re still going to explode at some point or another, and that’s ok!)

What to do once you’re about to fall off that cliff, or if you’re already mid-freak out

How to recover after a rough moment.

Register here for the 3PM webinar on March 25.