Presidents Dinner 2023

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton is pleased to present the 2023 Presidents Dinner on Sunday, May 21, at 6pm, at the Boonshoft Center for Jewish Culture and Education.

2023 keynote speaker is Olympic Gold Medalist, Kerri Strug.

General admission tickets are $100, with a special admission price for young adults age 35 and under of $50. Tickets include a delicious kosher dinner catered by Bernstein’s Fine Catering and includes an open bar.

Presidents Dinner tickets go

on sale Wednesday, March 22, 2023



Keynote Speaker – Kerri Strug

KERRI STRUG is an Olympic Gold Medalist who earned nationwide stardom for her heroic efforts at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. After injuring her ankle on

her first vault attempt, Kerri needed to land her second and final vault in order to seal the victory over Russia for the team combined gymnastics gold medal. With millions of people watching, and two torn ligaments in her leg, Kerri got the job done with a solid landing before collapsing to her hands and knees. She was carried to the award ceremony where she received her first gold medal. It was the first time the U.S. Gymnastics Team won gold.

Kerri received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and a Masters Degree in Social Psychology at Stanford University. She currently works for the United

States Juvenile Justice Department and formerly worked at the White House in Student Correspondence. Kerri is the mother of two young children.

Kerri will talk about her career and touch on the role Judaism has played in her life. Kerri was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. She is one of only three gymnasts to receive this honor.