Supporting Israel

This week has been very difficult for Jews around the world, especially in Israel. People with friends and family in Israel are trying their best to keep in touch with their loved ones, and act as a source of strength during this difficult time.

We here at the Federation have been keeping abreast of the situation through webinars provided by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), and through contact with our friends in our Partnership2Gether (P2G) area and Dayton’s sister city of Holon.

When an Iranian missile strike hit Holon, we wanted to make sure citizens in the city knew we were sending our thoughts and prayers. You can click here to read the letter we sent to the Mayor of Holon, Mr. Shay Keinan, expressing our support.

We also received an email from Ory Rosin, Western Galilee Partnership2Gether Director, updating us on how his community is faring. You can click here to read the email.

JFNA is committed to providing critical support to the people of Israel. You can click here to read a message we recently received on behalf of Julie Platt (JFNA Chair), Gary Torgow (JFNA Chair-elect), and Eric Fingerhut (JFNA President and CEO).

During this time, it is important to note that the funds raised through JFNA’s Israel Emergency Fund after October 7th have been allocated and used to help rebuild and restore the country in the aftermath of that fateful day.

Israel is going to need our continuing support as the Iran-Israel War rages on. JFNA is raising funds to assist with the following:

Emergency aid for victims of missile strikes

Assistance for the civilian population taking sheltering in public facilities

Support for vulnerable populations who require special services to remain protected

Trauma relief and mental health services in both the immediate and long term

Fostering community resilience in an Israel under fire

Partnering with the people of Israel for a strong future

You can click here for more information and to donate directly through JFNA.

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.