The Importance of Acceptance

I was recently at a conference in Chattanooga for CEOs of small Jewish Federations. It provided an opportunity for those of us in attendance to learn and share ideas with each other.

The conference was packed with informative sessions, including one where we discussed best practices and unique initiatives currently implemented in our respective communities. For me, two of the most inspirational experiences from my trip were our visit to the Children’s Holocaust Memorial in Whitwell, TN and a roundtable idea exchange with my colleagues.

The Children’s Holocaust Memorial is home to the Paper Clips exhibit. According to their website (hyperlink One Clip at a Time | Paper Clips Project), “In 1998, something amazing happened in the town of Whitwell, a small rural community of fewer than 2,000 people nestled in the mountains of Tennessee. Whitwell Middle School principal Linda Hooper asked language arts teacher Sandra Roberts and assistant principal David Smith to begin a Holocaust education class that would be the basis for teaching tolerance and diversity in a voluntary after-school program. When the students, mostly white and Christian, struggled to grasp the concept and enormity of the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust, they decided to collect six million paper clips – one for each soul who perished.

Why paper clips? The students’ research found that Norwegians wore paper clips as a silent protest and symbol of resistance against Nazi occupation during World War II. It was this simple idea that eventually, and quite unintentionally, turned into a worldwide phenomenon, drawing international media attention and letters of support from literally every continent. The “Paper Clips Project” extended over several years and in 2001 the school dedicated a Children’s Holocaust Memorial, which includes an authentic German railcar filled with a portion of the more than 30 million paper clips they eventually collected.” A documentary chronicling the project, titled Paper Clips, was released in 2004.

While I am familiar with the Paper Clips Project and have seen the documentary, this was my first time seeing the project in-person. It was an incredibly moving experience. What resonated with me the most was how the project was another example of why Holocaust education is so critical. In a climate of increased intolerance and hate, it is imperative that our youth see the stark reality of what those who carry those beliefs, and their subsequent actions, can produce. If you are ever in the Chattanooga area, I recommend you check out the Children’s Holocaust Memorial. It is an experience you won’t forget.

The importance of acceptance and inclusivity was again brought to the forefront during our roundtable idea exchange. As we get ready to celebrate Passover, there are many people who are either currently struggling with adversity or have done so in the past. This Pesach resource (click here to view), which was given to me by a fellow CEO at the conference, highlights ways in which you can honor some of these groups at your Seder table.

Chag Pesach sameach!

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.