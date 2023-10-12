Support, Resources, and Information

As the war in Israel continues, I have received many emails of support from a variety of our Christian and Muslim community partners. They have expressed their sorrow and prayers of support for those impacted by the crisis. They are truly examples of what it means to be an Upstander and not a Bystander when someone else is threatened. Here are a few excerpts from their emails and texts:

Thinking of you and hoping that if you have family and friends in Israel, hope they are safe. Praying for all the innocents.

My heart just hurts when I hear the reports from Israel. I know that this war, while it seems far away for many of us – it has impacts that are direct and real for you and Jewish community members here in Dayton…However this complicated war impacts you – know that you and those you love are in my prayers.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community extends its deepest sympathies and prayers to all those who have been left bereaved or affected in any way. Our hearts go out to them all.

We are continuously working to provide you with a variety of resources, updates, and information. Please visit our website (jewishdayton.org) and our Facebook page (JewishDayton). Additionally, we will send email updates regarding the war in Israel as information is provided to us.

Please consider a gift to the JFNA Israel Emergency Response Fund. Israel needs our critical support. You can give by clicking here.

May you all be comforted during this incredibly difficult time.

