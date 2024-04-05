Six months have passed since the tragic and heinous events of October 7th in Israel. Six months of incredible heartbreak, devastation, and sadness. Over 1,200 Israel lives were lost, 134 hostages remain in Gaza, and over 600 IDF soldiers have lost their lives in defense of our homeland. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton will continue to support Israel in any and every way. Our support for Israel’s right to exist and Israel’s right to defend herself are unwavering.
Below please find links with recaps of our public response to the terrorist attacks. We want to thank every single person who donated their time, money, resources, and energy to support Israel and come together as a community.
Am Israel Chai.
ISRAEL EVENTS
October 10: Stand with Israel ~Community Solidarity Gathering
November 12: Community Caucus for Israel
November 14: Delegation to DC for the March for Israel
November 15: Security Town Hall Meeting
December 14: We Are Not Alone: A Celebration of Community
February 16: We Stand with Israel: A Morning of Community Advocacy
February 20: Shabbat of Love
March 18, 19, & 20: Israel Week (The Aftermath of October 7 with Israeli Hagit Halperin, Heroes of Light, and Reflections on Israel)
Ongoing: JFS presents “Let’s Talk”