Six months have passed since the tragic and heinous events of October 7th in Israel. Six months of incredible heartbreak, devastation, and sadness. Over 1,200 Israel lives were lost, 134 hostages remain in Gaza, and over 600 IDF soldiers have lost their lives in defense of our homeland. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton will continue to support Israel in any and every way. Our support for Israel’s right to exist and Israel’s right to defend herself are unwavering.

Below please find links with recaps of our public response to the terrorist attacks. We want to thank every single person who donated their time, money, resources, and energy to support Israel and come together as a community.

Am Israel Chai.