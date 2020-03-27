What is Partnership2Gether (P2G)?

Dayton along with 15 other US communities and Budapest, Hungary has a very special relationship with the Central Region of the Western Galilee in Israel. Together we share cultural resources and overseas experiences that strengthen our global Jewish identity through people-to-people relationships, social interactions, and educational programs relating to education, medical innovation, economic development and so much more. Partnership2Gether is a program of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Our Partnership Consortium is the largest Partnership with the Jewish Agency. We are:

Mateh Asher and Akko Israel; Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Northwest Indiana, and South Bend Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Peoria and Springfield Illinois; and Budapest, Hungary

