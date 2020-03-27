What is Partnership2Gether (P2G)?

Dayton along with 15 other US communities and Budapest, Hungary has a very special relationship with the Central Region of the Western Galilee in Israel. Together we share cultural resources and overseas experiences that strengthen our global Jewish identity through people-to-people relationships, social interactions, and educational programs relating to education, medical innovation, economic development and so much more. Partnership2Gether is a program of the Jewish Agency for Israel.
Our Partnership Consortium is the largest Partnership with the Jewish Agency. We are:
Mateh Asher and Akko Israel; Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Northwest Indiana, and South Bend Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York; Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Peoria and Springfield Illinois; and Budapest, Hungary
Click below to join us for our upcoming activities!
Online Activities
- P2G Facebook Concert
- Sunday, March 29 @ 1:30PM – Beer & Bagel P2G Get Together
- Monday, March 31 @ 11AM – Virtual Tour of Achziv Beach
- Thursday, April 2 @ 1PM – Jewish Budapest with Endre Ozsvath
- Sunday, April 5 @ 1PM – A Mussar Lesson with Susan Goldberg Schwartz
- Monday, April 6 @ 11AM – Virtual Tour of Old Akko