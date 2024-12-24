A Chanukah Message

As I was looking for some Chanukah inspiration, I came across this quote:

“The menorah’s light is a reminder that we all have the power to brighten the world.” (author unknown)

I found these words especially poignant this year, considering the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel and all that has followed since that time. During an incredibly dark chapter in our Jewish history, our local Jewish community has acted as a beacon of light, not just here in Dayton, but throughout the world.

I have lived in many Jewish communities, and I must say the abundance of good here in Dayton is astounding. I am so honored to live in such a warm, generous, and caring community.

As we prepare to light the first Chanukah candle tomorrow evening, I want to thank you for shining so brightly and providing hope to so many Jews throughout the world. May you enjoy delicious latkes (only sour cream for me!) and joyful family gatherings.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Chanukah.

