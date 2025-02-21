Collective Grief; Collective Hope

While the WHIM stands for “What Inspires Me,” the source of the inspiration comes from a multitude of different places. Sometimes, it is my own personal experiences that relate to the work we are doing at the Jewish Federation. Other times, I am inspired when someone shares their perspective.

At the culmination of this week, I can only say that I was at a loss for words. My heart is broken and searching for that light of hope. Howie Beigelman, President and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities, shared his sorrow in the first message below, and Evan Bernstein, Vice President of Community Relations at Jewish Federations of North America, shared his hope for how our worldwide Jewish community can move forward, in the second message below.

I hope that the light of Shabbat will bring you solace and hope.



Message from Howie Beigelman

Ariel Bibas loved Batman. I like Batman. Ariel Bibas was a Jew. I am a Jew.

Ariel Bibas lived with his family, his younger brother Kfir, who was then 9 months old, their dog Tonto, his parents Yarden and Shiri, and right near his grandparents, in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

I live with my family in Central Ohio. On October 7, 2023, that made all the difference.

Remember that on October 7, 2023, Hamas led a brutal, unprovoked invasion of southern Israel. They were joined by other terrorists, and even Gazan civilians to attack, loot, and take Israelis hostage. Because Ariel woke up in Nir Oz that day, and because he was a Jew, he was torn from his home. Because they were Jews living in Israel, his grandparents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were burned alive in their home. Terrorists also killed the Bibas family dog. His father, Yarden, was taken separately to Gaza where he was held for 484 days and released only days ago. Ariel, then four years old, Kfir, and Shiri, because they were Jews, were also taken hostage, reportedly by civilians.

Again, let’s be clear. The only difference between Ariel and his family, and me and my family was the fact that I woke up here in the United States and Ariel and his family woke up in Israel. As the Jew-haters have shown their true colors here in the United States, Canada, and across Europe since 10/7, we can’t be sure that that is perhaps a distinction without much of a difference. But that day at least, it made all the difference.

Since hearing the news confirming their murders, I have been unable to work normally. I am very good, normally, at acting “as a professional” in trying times. I’ve done that as my own children were in lockdown at the JCC. I’ve done it when I heard of soldiers being killed in Gaza as some of my closest friends, or the children of friends, were deployed there. I’ve done it as we’ve gotten word of terror attacks here at home, Pittsburgh to Poway and Monsey to Jersey City. I’ve done it as I have gotten calls about arrests here in Ohio, from Toledo to Youngstown to Kent to right here in Columbus, at my own children’s school.

And yet, this news pierced the veil. For we now know, based on forensic evidence that Ariel and Kfir were killed in November 2023. Not just killed. Hamas terrorists brutally murdered these two beautiful redheads with their bare hands. Kfir, the youngest hostage, never even made it to his first birthday.

I don’t wear them to work usually, but yesterday, I put on my Batman cufflinks. For Ariel. I’ve got them on today, and they will stay on over the Sabbath. Yes, for Ariel. And Kfir, and Shiri. But also, because I don’t know what else to do. I don’t know where we as a community go from here.

I’m not sure how we advocate as a community going forward. We need to remain bipartisan. And we need to continue to engage with everyone.

We will continue, as we have pushed for over two years to pass the IHRA definition of antisemitism. We continue to work on security funding for all nonprofits and faith-based communities who are targets of terror. We continue to prioritize Holocaust education at every level. We look to strengthen the Ohio-Israel and the US-Israel relationship.

And yes, we have many other advocacy needs and priorities. Not all of our requests are security focused, or Jew-hatred related. We have needs for our day schools and our synagogues, our preschools and summer camps, our Hillels and Chabads, our senior services centers, our programs for those with special needs and with disabilities, workforce and job training efforts, and more. We will not stop that advocacy either.

But we do so knowing that those we advocate to, and those we seek to build coalitions with can only be one of two kinds of people. Now, all of this I see through the lens of Ariel and his family. You stand either with the International Red Cross and its enablers at the United Nations or you stand with Yarden Bibas and the Jewish people. You either condemn – and work to defeat – the terrorists who kill children with their bare hands and mock their families when they return the bodies after 500 days, or you are helping terrorists to attack Jews, Israelis, moderate Muslims in the Mideast, and to target Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

It doesn’t mean we won’t engage with anyone who can help us move our agenda forward. But we do so with eyes wide open, our hearts broken, and with the knowledge of what the stakes truly are.

So today, you are not getting a normal weekly newsletter. There’s a lot that’s happened that is newsworthy. In Israel, an alert civilian and a brave bus driver, along with possibly “human error” by terrorists help security services avert a mega mass casualty coordinated terror attack. Arab states in the Gulf want to use Israel’s Iron Beam. Work in Israel continues to close the catastrophic math gap in the Bedouin community. Fiji will move their embassy to Jerusalem. Congressman Jim Jordan leads a House delegation to Israel. A man was arrested at the Lincoln Tunnel preparing to attack a Manhattan synagogue. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops sues the Trump Administration. Legislation introduced in Congress would strengthen and expand the US-Israel partnership to include defense innovation and counter drone and anti-tunneling efforts. Congress also has two new co-chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus while Rep. Dan Goldman looks for bipartisan partners on the Antisemitism Task Force. A major California school district pulls its ethnic studies curriculum because it was antisemitic. A new report looks at how Ohio farmers and agriculture researchers are being impacted by federal spending changes. Black and Jewish legislators in Maryland partner on anti-masking legislation in Maryland. We helped JewishColumbus host a briefing for public officials from Rita Yedid, a Nova Music Festival survivor. We met with Sen. Schaeffer and Sen. Lang as well as Rep. Click on the IHRA definition of antisemitism. We continue to work on Transportation and Operating Budget amendments. I met with JobsOhio to discuss Ohio and Israeli collaboration. And, as readers of this newsletter know, there’s so much more to tell you.

But almost all I could do for 48 hours now is watch those precious “before” videos of the Bibas children. Ariel meeting Kfir for the first time. Ariel in costume, racing off as the Batman. And all I could think of was these videos belong at the entrance to Yad Vashem, of the “world that was before.” I hope you won’t watch them for as long as I did, but everyone should take a few minutes to watch the lives that were taken. Sear the panic on the face of Shiri Bibas as she tries to protect her children on October 7 into your memory.

Israel gets accused – laughingly so – of genocide. But we now know it is Hamas who carefully studies the Nazi’s persecution, torture, and extermination programs and works to implement them, with at least as much cruelty as Hitler did.

I close here as I began. Ariel Bibas loved Batman. I like Batman. Ariel Bibas was a Jew. I am a Jew.

May his memory, and that of his family, always be for a blessing. May we advocate appropriately to honor his memory and to try and ensure he and Kfir are the last two Jewish children murdered only because they are Jews.

Message from Evan Bernstein

In an increasingly interconnected world, the Jewish community finds itself at a critical juncture where building robust, sincere partnerships with non-Jewish allies is essential. These alliances must be founded not on transactional exchanges but on deeply shared values, particularly regarding Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and a clear understanding of the reality posed by Hamas as a terrorist entity.

As we navigate the post-October 7 landscape, the strategies for community relations must evolve, drawing lessons from past experiences where presumed allies remained silent or disengaged when their voices were needed most.

The path forward begins with dialogue. It is crucial that Jewish communities initiate conversations with faith leaders, school leaders, elected officials, business leaders, and advocates who share these core values.

This dialogue should start with a simple yet powerful question: “What do you need?” Understanding the needs and perspectives of potential partners is the foundation upon which equitable and respectful relationships are built. Only through mutual understanding can a genuine partnership be formed where both parties feel valued and committed. Shared values are the bedrock of any meaningful alliance. While there are many areas where partnerships can flourish, it is non-negotiable that partners recognize Israel’s right to exist as both a sovereign and Jewish state. Equally, a clear stance on the nature of Hamas as a terrorist organization must be a prerequisite for any collaboration. These are not mere political statements but reflections of core beliefs that impact lives, security, and the future of Jewish communities worldwide.

This approach is not about reciprocation or quid pro quo; rather, it is about crafting a collaborative spirit that acknowledges the struggles and aspirations of each community. This partnership should not just focus on supporting the Jewish community but also on providing reciprocal support to our allies in their times of need. By standing shoulder to shoulder, communities can demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the principles of peace, security, and mutual respect.



The aftermath of October 7

The silent aftermath witnessed in the wake of October 7 serves as a stark reminder of the work still to be done. The silence of supposed allies should propel us to reassess and recalibrate our community relations strategies. It is a clear indication that business as usual will not suffice. New partnerships must be nurtured and existing ones reevaluated to ensure they are aligned with this new reality. This is a time for strength through unity and solidarity.

In these challenging times, I continue to hear story after painful story about partners that have disappeared. That’s why Jewish Federations across North America continues to take proactive steps toward building a future where Jewish communities thrive alongside truly supportive partners. It requires courage, patience, and a renewed focus on what truly binds us together.

By embracing this path, we can forge durable community relations alliances that transcend episodic support and reflect the enduring power of shared values. Together, we can navigate this post-October 7 reality with integrity and foresight, ensuring a more secure and prosperous future for all communities involved.

