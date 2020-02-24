fbpx
A Letter of Support to Our Friends in the Chinese American and Chinese Communities

Feb 24, 2020 | JFGD | 0 comments

On February 21, along with 73 Jewish organizations, The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton pledged to help ensure that Chinese people feel safe and supported, and to combat attacks and stereotyping on social media. We know from history, ours and yours, that such fearmongering can be devastating.

Click here to read the letter in English
Click here to read the letter in Chinese

