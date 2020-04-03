fbpx
Wherever and However we Gather, we Endure

Apr 3, 2020 | JewishDayton Virtual Community, JFGD, Uncategorized | 0 comments

Wherever and however we gather, we endure. Below are resources and local opportunities to connect virtually during Passover within the coming week.

Agency Resources

Our Early Childhood teachers have some fun Passover sing alongs and crafts planned for next week! Be the first to watch them by subscribing to our YouTube Playlist here!

We know many families will have a different Seder this year – but it doesn’t have to be perfect – start with Matzah! We will have matzah available (one per PJ Library family, limited amount) starting Sunday! Contact Kate at kelder[at]jfgd.net, and we can coordinate a safe pick-up or drop-off. Looking for resources? Click here!

Jewish Federations of North America have collected all kinds of resources for how to host a virtual Seder this Passover. Click here for more information.

Zoom with our P2G Community! Check out all the opportunities in the coming week to connect virtually with Israel & our overseas family. Click here for more information.

Are you in need of Assistance?
Contact Jewish Family Services
JFS Director Tara Feiner @ 937-401-1546
JFS Administrative Assistant Theresa Clyburn @ 937-401-1551
JFS Social Worker Aleka Smith @ 937-401-1775
Email & Voicemail are being checked regularly

Synagogues & Jewish Community Organizations

Beth Abraham Synagogue

Global Gathering for Healing, Sunday April 5th at NOON. Rabbi Ginsberg also invites you to join us this Sunday at 12 noon EDT (and simultaneously across time zones), as Masorti/Conservative communities around the world convene for the Global Gathering for Healing. It’s easy to join: Click here for the Facebook event and participation link.

Havdalah Service April 11 via Zoom at 8:55PM. Link will be available in Beth Abraham’s email and on Beth Abraham’s Facebook page.

Order a Passover meal through Bernstein’s, deadline is Today (4/3)!

Check out “Rabbi’s Reflections” https://www.bethabrahamdayton.org/rabbis-reflections/ for regular reflections and Rabbi Ginsberg’s weekly Dvar Torah (Sermon)

Visit Beth Abraham on Facebook

Beth Jacob Synagogue

Tuesday & Thursday Classes with the Rabbi will be available via Skype. Please contact Rabbi Agar (929-202-3864) for more details.

The Rabbi will also be creating educational videos to watch at your leisure. More details on video access to follow.

Visit the Beth Jacob website for more information.

Chabad of Greater Dayton
Seder at Home Orders – Deadline is Today (4/3)!

Chabad will be hosting classes online and via Facebook Live in various capacities throughout this time. We will be posting more information as it becomes available. Stay up to date through Chabad’s Facebook page!

Temple Beth Or

Streaming Second Seder: Temple Beth Or will provide the food, you set the table! The Temple will provide Seder meal boxes for pick up or delivery (if you are unable to come to the Temple). The cost will be dependent on you, however much you are willing or able to pay. As guidance, the cost to the Temple for each meal is $25.00. At 6:30 p.m., a Seder webcast featuring Rabbis Chessin and Ballaban will begin featuring your favorite prayers and songs. You can go to Temple Beth Or’s Facebook page or website to join the program.

Temple Israel

Friday, April 3 at 6:30pm – Welcome Shabbat with some special prayers from Rabbi Bodney-Halasz and Courtney Cummings, including a chance to say Kaddish for our dear loved ones that have passed.
Coping with COVID-19: A Conversation for Parents and Grandparents Sunday, April 5 at 1PM. We are all navigating unprecedented waters and many different layers of transition.  With daycares and schools closed, parents and grandparents are balancing work and other obligations with also being full-time teachers and caregivers. We’ll join with Dr. Betsy Stone, psychologist and teacher, to help provide guidance through this time. Look for the event details and a link on Temple’s TIDBits email and on the Facebook event.
Monday, April 6 at noon – Join Rabbi Bodney-Halasz for Coffee with the Clergy.  It is a chance for us to chat and catch up with everyone over coffee, lunch, or a snack!  Look for the event details and a link on Temple’s calendar and on our Facebook page.
 

Thursday, April 9 at 6:00pm – Rabbi Bodney Halasz leads a second night seder from her home.  Details to access the meeting link will be posted on Temple’s Facebook page and website.

Visit Temple Israel on Facebook

Congregation Anshe Emeth, Piqua

Virtual Second Night Seder

Anshe Emeth will host a virtual Seder, second night of Passover, Thursday, April 9 at 6 PM through Zoom.us, an online meeting space.  We want to keep tradition alive, with the help of technology and especially with really good social distancing!
 
If you would want to participate, and have internet access at home, please email us at ansheemeth@gmail.com to be sent an invitaton.
 
Please let us know if you would like to participate in this Zoom.us virtual Seder.  And, if you would like to have  “practice ” to see how Zoom works, email us, again at ansheemeth@gmail.com and we will set one up for you.
 

Services at Anshe Emeth will be held through Zoom.us as well for our Friday, April 18 service, led by Rabbinic Intern Caroline Sim.

Visit Anshe Emeth on Facebook

Click here for a list of programs & services that have been impacted by COVID-19.

