Wherever and However we Gather, we Endure

Beth Abraham Synagogue

Global Gathering for Healing, Sunday April 5th at NOON. Rabbi Ginsberg also invites you to join us this Sunday at 12 noon EDT (and simultaneously across time zones), as Masorti/Conservative communities around the world convene for the Global Gathering for Healing. It’s easy to join: Click here for the Facebook event and participation link.

Havdalah Service April 11 via Zoom at 8:55PM. Link will be available in Beth Abraham’s email and on Beth Abraham’s Facebook page.

Order a Passover meal through Bernstein’s, deadline is Today (4/3)!

Check out “Rabbi’s Reflections” https://www.bethabrahamdayton.org/rabbis-reflections/ for regular reflections and Rabbi Ginsberg’s weekly Dvar Torah (Sermon)

