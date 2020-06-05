Know Before You Go! Film Fest Opening Night @ the Dixie Drive – In

We can’t wait to see everyone at the drive in on Tuesday, June 9! We wanted to share a few updates before we hop in our hotrods!

Gates will open at 8:30PM. When you arrive, please check in with our JCC Staff and volunteers at the front gate.

You will receive your complementary pre-packaged popcorn and snacks at check in.

You will be directed to your viewing spot. All spots are first come first serve.

Restrooms are open, as well as the concession stand, where food and beverages will be available for purchase

The Dixie Twin Drive – is following Ohio Department of Health guidelines, and they have social distancing signage up around key areas as a helpful reminder.

Wearing a mask while outside your car is encouraged, but not required.

Plan on coming, but haven’t registered? Make sure you tell us! Click here to register.

After the drive in, make sure you’re registered for our special Zoom discussion with Marc Katz about Heading Home on Wednesday night, June 10! Click here to register.

Excited about the drive in, but still have questions on how to watch the rest of our virtual films? Here’s some answers to questions we’ve received: