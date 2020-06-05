Know Before You Go! Film Fest Opening Night @ the Dixie Drive – In

We can’t wait to see everyone at the drive in on Tuesday, June 9! We wanted to share a few updates before we hop in our hotrods!
- Gates will open at 8:30PM. When you arrive, please check in with our JCC Staff and volunteers at the front gate.
- You will receive your complementary pre-packaged popcorn and snacks at check in.
- You will be directed to your viewing spot. All spots are first come first serve.
- Restrooms are open, as well as the concession stand, where food and beverages will be available for purchase
- The Dixie Twin Drive – is following Ohio Department of Health guidelines, and they have social distancing signage up around key areas as a helpful reminder.
- Wearing a mask while outside your car is encouraged, but not required.
- Plan on coming, but haven’t registered? Make sure you tell us! Click here to register.
After the drive in, make sure you’re registered for our special Zoom discussion with Marc Katz about Heading Home on Wednesday night, June 10! Click here to register.
Excited about the drive in, but still have questions on how to watch the rest of our virtual films? Here’s some answers to questions we’ve received:
- How do I sign up to receive film links? By filling out this form, click here!
- I’m signed up, but I haven’t gotten any film links. Our films are being released on a schedule. Our films are not available all at once. If you would like to see when the film you are waiting for starts, click here to visit the Film Festival page.
- On the day each film starts, you will receive your film link by 9AM as long as you registered for that film. Make sure to check your email, and search any spam, updates, or promotions folders you may have in your inbox. If you have questions, please email us at jewishdayton@gmail.com and we can check on your subscription.
- Make sure you watch your film within it’s time frame, they aren’t available forever, your code and link will expire!
- Can I still register to watch a film if I signed up within it’s scheduled time? Yes! If you register during the film’s availability, you will still be sent a viewing link. Make sure to check your email, and search any spam, updates, or promotions folders you may have in your inbox.
- How can I watch the movies on my television? Good news, we’ve put together a handy guide that answers those questions, and we’ve updated it with information about Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV devices! Click here to review the guide.
- I need help using my film link. We can help with that, we’ve started guide (Click here) to help you use the Vimeo On Demand platform. If you need tech help assistance, email us at jewishdayton@gmail.com and we can put you in touch with a staff member or volunteer to help you.