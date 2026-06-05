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Peter Wells

Cathy Gardner | June 5, 2026
Peter Wells

When I first began my position as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, I received a phone call from Peter Wells, who served as CEO of the organization from 1978 until his retirement in 2005. He was in town and asked if he could meet with me. What began as a meeting to provide me with insight and information about the Dayton Jewish community quickly morphed into a very special relationship.

Peter wasn’t just a professional resource. He was my mentor and a dear friend. He proved to be a wealth of knowledge, helping me to have a better understanding of the Federation and our community. I was able to confide in him, troubleshoot with him, and celebrate successes with him.

My last conversation with Peter occurred about two weeks ago. We both knew it was most likely our last conversation. It was an opportunity for us to say goodbye. As I hung up the phone, my heart was heavy. Even though I hadn’t seen him in person in quite some time, just knowing he was only a quick phone call away was of great comfort to me.

When I found out on Wednesday, June 3 that Peter had passed away, I was heartbroken. I was also reminded of how incredibly grateful I was to have Peter in my life. Peter did so much for the Jewish community – not just here in Dayton, but around the world. His legacy will continue to live on through his ideas and generosity.

Our thoughts are with his wife Joan, his daughter Jennifer, his extended family, and friends.

May Peter’s memory be for a blessing.

Funeral Information:

The funeral for Peter Wells will take place on Sunday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation (6501 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260). There will be a graveside service afterwards. There will also be an open house at the home of Jennifer Wells Ramos at 5:00 p.m. (the address will be made available at the funeral). The funeral will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. You can access the livestream by clicking here. A memorial will take place in Dayton at a later date.

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Cathy Gardner
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