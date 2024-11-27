A Thanksgiving Message

As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with our family and friends, I want to take a moment to share with you the thing for which I am most grateful this year.

Over the past 13 months, our worldwide Jewish community has faced unbelievable tragedy and hate ~ something most of us have never experienced in our lifetime. The October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel overwhelmingly affected our community. After what seemed like a time of peace, we were quickly reminded that our beloved Israel was still in danger ~ simply for existing.

Since October 7th, Israel has fought hard to defend itself, bring home the hostages, and support its citizens as they rebuild and restore. Locally, we have joined together to grieve, to heal, and to do whatever we can to help our family in Israel. In the face of tragedy, we have shown resilience and strength.

Jewish Dayton has worked tirelessly to educate our general community on the rise in antisemitism through JCRC programs, offer unwavering support to our Partnership2Gether region in the Western Galilee, raise much needed funds for Israel through an emergency campaign, provide opportunities to celebrate our rich history through JCC cultural events, and act as a means of resource and comfort through JFS. Our community volunteers have gone above and beyond to help the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton support its mission of caring for those in need, strengthening Jewish life, and creating connections among Jews – acting locally, in Israel, and around the world.

So what am I most grateful for this year? You. Our amazing, inspiring Dayton Jewish community. This year, more than ever, your generosity, perseverance, and grit has touched my heart in such a profound way. I am forever grateful to live, and work, in such a robust Jewish community.

I wish you all a meaningful Thanksgiving

To receive Cathy’s WHIM in your inbox each week, click here.