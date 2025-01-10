How You Can Help the Los Angeles Community

Having lived the majority of my life in Florida, where hurricanes are abundant, I understand the ferocity and destruction natural disasters can cause. But I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like to have my home and community consumed by fire. The California wildfires have blazed a trail of destruction and devastated the lives of thousands of people. At the time of this writing, 10 people have died; authorities expect that number to rise.

Jewish communities in the path of the wildfires have been destroyed. Synagogues, Jewish community centers, and other Jewish institutions are gone. I have heard from people in our very own community who have friends and family directly impacted by this unimaginable tragedy.

While it may feel like there is nothing you can do to help, there is in fact a way you can make a difference. Jewish Federations in Los Angeles, Ventura County, and San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys have opened a Wildfire Crisis Relief Fund to provide critical assistance to those impacted.

You can click here for resources for family and friends in Los Angeles, updates, and to make a donation.

Any amount you can give makes a difference.

