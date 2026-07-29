Let Your Voice Be Heard

If there is one constant in life, it is change. Our interests, wants, and needs often shift with time and circumstances. This is true not only in our individual lives, but also in communities.

When the Boonshoft Center for Jewish Culture and Education (CJCE) was built in the early 2000’s, it fulfilled the needs for our community at that time. However, throughout my tenure here, community members have shared with me that they find themselves either needing or desiring different services and amenities than we currently offer.

I realize there may be others who share these sentiments. Knowing what people want is critical to the future of Jewish Dayton. With that in mind, a Campus Feasibility Study Task Force was convened by the Jewish Federation late last year to consider the possibility of expanding, renovating and/or repurposing the CJCE.

Additionally, because changes require careful consideration, we also commissioned a Needs Assessment Study. The study began with a series of extensive in-person interviews of community stakeholders including Jewish organizational leadership of Federation’s partners and all of the local congregations.

In the next stage of the process, we want to hear from you.

With the help of an outside consultant, we are offering you the opportunity to participate in a community survey. The goal of this survey is to learn what you believe are the primary needs and services the Jewish Federation and its partners can offer to you and your family. Your voice and opinions are important and valued. With that in mind, we ask you to take the time to complete the survey in its entirety. Your responses to this survey will be kept strictly confidential.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY. The deadline for completing the survey is September 10. You can also request a hard copy of the survey by contacting Alisa Thomas at athomas@jfgd.net.

I am excited for this next step for our community and look forward to hearing your thoughts.